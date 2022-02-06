Man dies in shooting at Orlando event venue, police deparment says

A man died in a shooting at an event venue in Orlando Sunday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Authorities responded to a shooting at Majestic Event Center near John Young Parkway and Colonial Drive around 3:15 a.m. where they located one victim, the OPD said.

The victim, identified as a black male, was transported for medical treatment. He later died at Orlando Health Regional Medical Center, the OPD said.

No names were released as this shooting remains under investigation.

nontiveros@orlandosentinel.