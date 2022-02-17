Man dies after shooting in Parramore church parking lot, OPD says

Orlando police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Thursday afternoon at a church parking lot in Parramore, the department said.

The victim, a middle-aged man who has not been identified, was found with a gunshot wound in the lot of Shiloh Baptist Church of Orlando at 604 W. Jackson St., said OPD spokesperson Heidi Rodríguez.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, Rodríguez said.

Police have not released details about the shooting, suspect information or if the victim has a connection to the church.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

lgarza@orlandosentinel.com