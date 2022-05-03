Man dies after shooting in Popeyes parking lot, police say

A man is dead after bullets flew outside of a Memphis fast-food restaurant Tuesday evening.

According to Memphis Police, the gunfire in the parking lot of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on Frayser Blvd. happened around 5:20 p.m.

Breaking: officers responding to a shooting at a Popeyes on Frayser Blvd. One victim is pronounced dead and police have been on the scene. pic.twitter.com/JQ23tAWdDM — Julian Paras FOX13 (@JParasTV) May 3, 2022

When the shooting stopped, one man was pronounced dead in the parking lot, according to police.

No information on the shooter or shooters has been released at this time.

If you have any information about this shooting or the person responsible, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

