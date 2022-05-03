Man dies after shooting in Popeyes parking lot, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man is dead after bullets flew outside of a Memphis fast-food restaurant Tuesday evening.

According to Memphis Police, the gunfire in the parking lot of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on Frayser Blvd. happened around 5:20 p.m.

When the shooting stopped, one man was pronounced dead in the parking lot, according to police.

No information on the shooter or shooters has been released at this time.

If you have any information about this shooting or the person responsible, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

