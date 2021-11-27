Man dies after shooting in Portsmouth

Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man early Saturday morning in Portsmouth.

Dispatchers received a call around 1:45 a.m. about the shooting near 4200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, off Airline Boulevard.

Officers found a man who had been shot, according to a Twitter post from Portsmouth police. He died at the scene.

Officials did not identify the victim, nor did they release information about a possible suspect or motive.

Sierra Jenkins, 229-462-8896, sierra.jenkins@virginiamedia.com