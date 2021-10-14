Man dies at shooting scene in Penn Hills

Oct. 14—A man was found shot to death in Penn Hills Wednesday night, according to Allegheny County Police.

Police said Allegheny County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 200 block of Columbia Avenue around 10:45 p.m.

First responders found a man, whose age was unknown, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the county police tip line at 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

