Man dies after shooting at Springfield gas station

Sep. 19—The Springfield Police Division is investigating as a homicide a shooting at a gas station on Friday that left one man dead.

Deceased is Nagongi Cann, according to police.

The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m. at the Fuel America gas station at the corner of Selma Road and Oak Street, where Springfield police said they found a man sitting in a car on the lot. He had a gunshot wound to the left hip, according to an incident report.

Cann was unresponsive when he was located, according to the report. Medics responded to the scene, and the man was ultimately flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

Cann was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 9 p.m. Friday. The homicide investigation continues, according to police.