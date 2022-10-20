Man dies in shooting in Tampa’s Jackson Heights neighborhood

TAMPA — A 19-year-old man died after he was found with gunshot wounds in the Jackson Heights area Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of 37th Street and Wilder Avenue and found the wounded man, according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department. The man was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he died, the release said.

Police did not release the man’s name or any other details. A homicide investigation was underway.

The shooting happened hours after Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor provided updates about two unrelated shootings involving teenagers in recent days. A 16-year-old boy was killed Tuesday night in an exchange of gunfire at a Tampa McDonald’s and a 17-year-old girl was seriously injured Friday when she was shot after a fight. A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to that shooting.

