Man dies after shooting in Trotwood

May 31—A man is dead following a shooting reported in Trotwood Monday afternoon.

Police and medics were called just before 3:20 p.m. on a report of a man shot in the 20 block of Elmore Street. However, the shooting happened in the 600 block of North Sherry Drive, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

A 911 caller reported hearing arguing then four shots, and said they saw a man on the ground who wasn't moving.

Trotwood police said they found a man on the ground, who died at the scene.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office was called for the gunshot victim, whose name has not been released.

Police said the suspect is currently not known, and asked anyone with information to share it anonymously at the Crime Stoppers website or by phone at 937-854-3988.

We are working to learn more and will update this report.