Man dies after shooting in Walmart parking lot in Garner

A man has died after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot in Garner, police said Tuesday.

Police responded to the shooting just after 6 p.m. at the Walmart at 4500 Fayetteville Road, police said. Two men had gotten into an argument. One of them was shot in the chest and later died, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Police said they have a “person of interest” in custody, according to a post on the Garner Police Department Facebook page. “There’s no threat to the community at this time,” police said.

The department said it would provide more information Tuesday night.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.