Man dies after he was shot, crashed his car following an alleged road rage incident in Hartford

A 23-year-old man died after he was shot in the head and crashed his car following an alleged road rage incident in Hartford on Thursday evening, according to police.

The Hartford Police Department responded to the 500 block of Hillside Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation and located a car that had crashed into a fence in the front yard of a home.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Manuel Rodriguez of Hartford, was suffering from gunshot wounds and was unresponsive on the scene, police said. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Hartford Lt. Aaron Boisvert said police believe there was an attempted hit-and-run in the Flatbush Avenue area when a car reportedly rear-ended Rodriguez’s car and tried to flee.

Boisvert said Rodriguez then followed the suspects throughout the city before a passenger in the suspect’s vehicle got out of the car and fired shots at Rodriguez.

According to police, Rodriguez was shot in the head. A women in Rodriguez’s vehicle was also transported to the hospital for minor injuries from the crash, police said.

Police said they believe it was a targeted attack and have located the suspected vehicle but not the suspects involved in the incident.

Thursday’s homicide was the 33rd in Hartford in 2022, one off the total for all of 2021.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division responded and took over the investigation. Anyone with footage or information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).