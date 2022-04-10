Man dies after he’s shot in the head in Brooklyn apartment building lobby

A man shot in the head in a Brooklyn apartment building lobby has died of his injuries, police said Sunday.

The victim, 38, and a second man, 45, were both struck by gunfire inside a building on Bergen St. near New York Ave. in Crown Heights at about 1 a.m. Saturday, when a shooter opened fire on them from the street.

The older man was hit in the chest and grazed in the ear. Medics took both men to Kings County Hpital, but the younger man couldn’t be saved. Cops have not yet released his name.

Police were still looking for the shooter Sunday.