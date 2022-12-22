Man dies after he was shot near a Metrorail station in Miami-Dade, police say

A man died in the hospital after he was shot Tuesday night near a Metrorail station in Miami-Dade County, according to police.

At about 11:30 p.m., Miami-Dade officers arrived to 6205 NW 27th Avenue in Gladeview after receiving reports of a person shot, said Det. Angel Rodriguez. There they found a man near the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. station suffering from a gunshot wound.

Rodriguez said the victim was in critical condition when paramedics took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died.

Authorities didn’t release additional information.

This report will be updated as more information is available.