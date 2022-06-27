Man dies after he was shot in a Popeyes parking lot in DeKalb, officials say

DeKalb County police told a Channel 2 photographer a man is dead after an altercation occurred in a Popeyes parking lot.

Police said they responded to a shots fired call that came in just after 5 p.m. in the 4800 block of Redan Road in DeKalb.

When they arrived, they learned a shooting took place outside of the business.

Although it is unclear how the altercation started, a man was struck by gunfire and was transported to the hospital where he died.

Police did not say if they had a person of interest in mind.

Details are limited at this time, Channel 2 will have more for you on WSB Tonight.

