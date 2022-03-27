Man dies after he’s shot twice in the head on Queens street

A man was fatally shot Saturday as he walked down a Queens street, police said.

The victim was walking with another man on Grassmere Terrace near Ocean Crest Blvd. in Far Rockaway when gunshots rang out just before 8:15 p.m., cops said.

The man was shot twice in the head.

Medics rushed the victim to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

Police were still working late Saturday to identify the victim, believed to be in his 20s.

There were no immediate arrests.