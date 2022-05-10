Man dies after shot at Walmart entrance

May 10—HIGH POINT — A High Point man is charged with first-degree murder following a shooting at the entrance to the Walmart on N. Main Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the shooting around 2:10 p.m. and found a 24-year-old High Point man with several gunshot wounds. He was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he later died, according to police.

The man was coming into the store through the main entrance marked market and pharmacy when he was shot just outside the entrance, police Capt. D.E. Griffiths told The High Point Enterprise.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police issued a press release stating they located a suspect, Zyicoren A. Little, 20, of High Point, and charged him with first-degree murder.

More than a dozen police vehicles converged in the Walmart parking lot immediately following the shooting. Investigators made notes, and officers put up yellow police tape to cordon off areas that might provide evidence.

Employees of Walmart and others milled about in the section of the parking lot left open during the investigation.

Police said the incident was "an isolated incident involving only the parties identified by police," adding there is no threat to the general public. The release also stated that the shooting is not related to any other incidents in the Triad that occurred on Tuesday. Winston-Salem police had reported earlier Tuesday that one person was shot inside of Hanes Mall, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation in the Walmart shooting is ongoing, according to the release.