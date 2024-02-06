A man was killed Monday afternoon in Gadsden County after driving off the road and striking a utility pole, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 66-year-old was traveling north on Holt Lane at 3 p.m. when he crossed the southbound lane and ran into a ditch before hitting the pole, according to a news release.

The Highway Patrol, is still investigating the wreck, does not identify crash victims in its news releases.

Troopers were assisted by Gadsden EMS and the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Man dies in single-car crash Monday in Gadsden County