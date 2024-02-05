Man dies in solo-vehicle crash on Weedpatch Hwy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has died after a solo vehicle crash on Weedpatch Highway Saturday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said a Toyota vehicle was traveling southbound on Weedpatch Highway, north of Tri Duncan Avenue, when the vehicle veered off the road and struck a road sign. The Toyota continued traveling and struck a concrete/metal post.

The unidentified driver died at the scene. He was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. His identity will be released at a later time by the coroner’s office.

CHP is investigating the cause of the collision. Anyone with information is asked to call CHP at 661-396-6600.

