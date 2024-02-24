Man dies in Spring Garden Township after police-involved shooting: coroner

A man is dead in Spring Garden Township as a result of a police-involved shooting late Friday, Feb. 23, according to the York County Coroner's office.

The coroner's office said police were called to a home in the 600 block of Colonial Avenue for a domestic incident. The coroner's office was called in at 11:39 p.m.

"Upon arrival to the scene, the adult male was found deceased after an apparent shooting," read the release. "According to reports, the man had been involved in a domestic incident at the residence, and police responded to that incident. Multiple police agencies responded to the scene. There were no other fatalities, and this office does not report on the condition of any others who may have been involved."

According to 911 calls, a shooter was down on the porch of a home in the block.

Because the incident is a police-involved shooting, state police are investigating.

The coroner did not release the name or age of the man, pending notification of family.

An autopsy is being scheduled.

Saturday morning, the street was blocked off, and state police officers were on the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

