Man dies after St. Pete robbery

Police have charged a 36-year-old man for second-degree murder a day after charging him with strong arm robbery for a crime in which the victim was found dead Sunday.

Gary Nikole Washington Jr. was arrested shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday for the robbery and beating of a 42-year-old man near a parking lot at 3077 50th Ave S, according to a news release from the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

On Sunday morning, just before noon, the man was found dead near the parking lot.

Police then charged Washington with second-degree murder.

St. Petersburg police said the man’s name will be released once next of kin is found and notified.