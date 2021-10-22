Man dies of stab wound in Hanover Twp.; sheriff's office looking for person of interest

Oct. 22—An altercation between two men late Thursday night in Hanover Twp. resulted in the death of a 39-year-old man, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Darrtown Road about 11:30 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.

It was reported that a physical alteration took place between two men, Justin Nix and the victim, Ricky Wagers. Wagers, 39 of Hamilton, suffered a knife injury to the upper chest. He was transported by friends to Kettering Health Hamilton, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives recovered the apparent weapon. Nix, 30 of Hamilton, is wanted for questioning in the incident and for a felony drug warrant.

"We are looking for a person of interest, a Justin Nix is wanted for questioning.," Sheriff Richard Jones said in on social medial. "This is an ongoing investigation. It is really busy at this time, we are talking to a lot of people."

Anyone who has any information in this ongoing investigation please contact the sheriff's office at 785-1209.