Man dies from stab wounds on train tracks along Smokey Park Highway; APD investigating

ASHEVILLE - One man is dead following an early morning stabbing on the train tracks along the Smokey Park Highway in Asheville Sept. 27, according to an Asheville Police Department news release.

APD patrol officers responded to reports of a stabbing around 4:12 a.m. at the 290 block of Smokey Park Highway. The officers “found a man on the tracks who had been stabbed several times,” according to the release.

Buncombe County EMS arrived shortly, but the victim – who is not named in the release – died from his wounds, making this the fifth homicide of the year in the city of Asheville. Next of kin has not yet been notified, the release also said.

"Once next of kin has been notified, the victim's name and date of birth will be included in an updated news release," APD spokesperson Samantha Booth told the Citizen Times Sept. 27.

More: Man charged with fatal W. Asheville shooting extradited from Indiana; arrest detailed

“Criminal Investigations Division Detectives and Forensic Technicians worked throughout the morning and are actively investigating as they work through a number of leads,” Booth said in the release.

Detectives are asking if anyone has any information about the stabbing to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search "Asheville PD" in your app store). You can also contact APD at 828-252-1110.

This story will be updated.

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. News tips? Email Ryley at rober@gannett.com. Please support local, daily journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Man dies from stab wounds on train tracks along Smokey Park Highway