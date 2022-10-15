Man dies after stabbing on Bryan Avenue; New record for homicides in Lexington

A man died after being found with stab wounds late Friday night.

Lexington police said they were called to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to help the Lexington Fire Department with an unresponsive person at 11:43 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release Saturday morning.

The Fayette County coroner’s office had not released the victim’s name as of noon Saturday. No arrests have been made in the case.

The homicide means Lexington has officially surpassed its record of 37 homicides set in 2021. The city tied its previous record with the shooting death of Adetokundo Okunoye on Oxford Circle Sept. 25.

Police asked that anyone with information call them at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, visiting Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or going through the P3 tips app at P3tips.com.