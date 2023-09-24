Man dies after stabbing in Cumberland. What we know.

A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death in a home in the Ashton Village neighborhood Saturday afternoon, Cumberland police said.

Police responding to a residence on Front Street shortly before 3 p.m. found the victim, Otis Diggs, suffering from stab wounds, according to a news release from Police Chief Matthew Benson. Paramedics treated Diggs art the scene and then he was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Diggs was stabbed "during an altercation" in the home on Front Street, according to the news release.

No arrests have been made and witnesses are still being interviewed, but "we do not believe this to be a random act," police said.

“This is another example of senseless violence, which has unfortunately become all too common in our society," Benson said in the news release.

Ashton Village is an affordable housing complex adjacent to the historic Ashton Mill on the bank of the Blackstone River.

