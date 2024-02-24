Man dies from stabbing in Hillsborough County

The Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Office is investigating the stabbing death of a 31-year-old man in a residential area of Dover.

Just before midnight on Friday, officials received a 911 call reporting that a man had been fatally stabbed on Mott Road. When deputies arrived, they found the man with upper-body wounds and pronounced him dead.

According to detectives, the stabbing happened after a fight between two adult males escalated. Anyone with information about the crime should call (813) 247-8200.