Man dies after stabbing near 32nd Street and Bell Road in Phoenix

A man was fatally stabbed in Phoenix early Monday morning. Phoenix police are investigating it as a homicide.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing at about 2:15 a.m. near North 32nd Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived on scene, they found an injured man, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Ann Justus.

The man was taken to the hospital to receive treatment and later died as a result of his injuries, Justus said.

Detectives were working to determine what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information can contact Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151. To remain anonymous, callers can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish.

