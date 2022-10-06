Man dies in stabbing near bridge in Kaimuki area

Oct. 6—A man reportedly in his 30s was killed Wednesday in a stabbing near a bridge in the Kaimuki area, police said.

A man reportedly in his 30s was killed Wednesday in a stabbing near a bridge in the Kaimuki area, police said.

First responders received a 911 call at around noon Wednesday from a witness of a stabbing at a section of the Manoa-Palolo drainage canal that runs under Kapiolani Boulevard.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that two men had been arguing when one stabbed the other in the chest with a knife. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived at the scene and treated the man, but he was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The suspect, a 43-year-old man, was seen running across Kapiolani Boulevard with a knife after the incident. Police located and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree murder at Kaimuki High School and later recovered the weapon used in the stabbing.

The men apparently knew each other, police said.

Police closed a portion of two westbound lanes on Kapiolani Boulevard for several hours during their investigation.

About 20 or so people, including the victim and the suspect, reside under the bridge, according to one of the residents, who asked not to be identified.

The victim reportedly had moved to Hawaii about a year ago and had no family in the state.