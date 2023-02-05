Man dies in a stabbing in North Natomas. Suspect detained, Sacramento police say

A man was fatally stabbed Sunday morning in the Natomas Park section of North Natomas, according to Sacramento police.

At 10:19 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Club Center Drive for a report of an assault. When they arrived, officers discovered a man suffering from a stab wound, according to a statement from police.

Officers detained a suspect and the victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The victim’s name was not released pending formal identification by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Circumstances leading up to the stabbing remain under investigation, but police said they believe it was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public at this time.