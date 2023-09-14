Man dies after stabbing in North Sacramento. Police investigating his homicide

Sacramento Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead from a stab wound in a North Sacramento neighborhood.

Police were called to the 2900 block of Connie Drive in the city’s Ben Ali neighborhood at 10:53 a.m. after receiving reports of a medical aid call, police said in a news release. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with a stab wound.

Medical personnel pronounced the man deceased at the scene, the Sacramento Police Department said.

“The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation,” police said.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner after the next of kin is notified.