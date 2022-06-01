Man dies after stabbing outside liquor store on Indianapolis' east side

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department walk across East New York Street near a liquor store on Indianapolis' east side on June 1, 2022. A man was stabbed in the parking lot of the liquor store earlier in the day.

Three young sisters waved at a passersby and played in their front yard on Indianapolis’ east side Wednesday afternoon. About two hours earlier, a man died in a stabbing across the street, according to police.

The girls, all under the age of five, asked their father what happened, and he told them the police were there because somebody had gotten hurt.

“Nothing normally happens there,” said Anthony Williams as he sat on his front porch and watched his children play. “I'm wondering what's going on because I go that store every day and nothing normally happens. I know everyone that works there and everything.”

The stabbing occurred in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 4200 block of East New York Street just after 12 p.m., according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers who arrived there found a man with traumatic injuries. The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died. His death brought Indianapolis’ total homicides to 87 for 2022, compared to 105 at this time last year, said IMPD Officer William Young.

A blood stain and pieces of torn clothing could be seen in the store’s parking lot as police investigated. Crime scene tape circled the entirety of the lot and the liquor store was closed Wednesday afternoon after the stabbing.

Investigators do not believe the stabbing was a random act of violence or that there is an immediate threat to the area nearby. Police did not have any suspect or suspects in custody and were still searching for the weapon used in the attack as of Wednesday afternoon, Young said.

"This is a heavily traveled area as you can tell behind me,” Young said while standing across the street from the liquor store. “If you were traveling this area a little after 12 p.m. or before and you saw or heard something, we encourage you to give our homicide investigators a call.”

Onlookers near the store wondered what started the confrontation that led to the man’s death and said they were sorry to see the violence occurring.

Investigators were looking into whether businesses nearby had working security cameras that captured the stabbing, Young said.

“They are canvassing that in hopes that we do,” Young said. “Even when we do have video surveillance, it's so important that we get folks from the community to come forward and provide our investigators with information."

Anyone with information about the killing on East New York Street is asked to contact IMPD’s homicide office at 317-327-3475 or make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

