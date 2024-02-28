Man dies after stabbing in Peoria, police say
A person was stabbed to death Tuesday night in Peoria.
Police responded to the 1000 block of West Virginia Avenue around 9:55 p.m. Tuesday night, where an adult male was located with a stab wound to the chest.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
An adult male was taken into custody.
