Man dies after stabbing in Peoria, police say

A person was stabbed to death Tuesday night in Peoria.

Police responded to the 1000 block of West Virginia Avenue around 9:55 p.m. Tuesday night, where an adult male was located with a stab wound to the chest.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult male was taken into custody.

More: Peoria County coroner identifies high school student who died in crash near Chillicothe

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Man stabbed to death in Peoria, police say