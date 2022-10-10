Man dies in stabbing when he returns to woods without enough drugs, Florida cops say

A machete-wielding suspect gave another man who was living in the woods money to buy him drugs and fatally attacked him when he returned, according to Florida court records.

The suspect, later identified by the sheriff’s office as Tyreik Rooks, 45, approached the victim in a wooded area in Hudson, on the evening of Oct. 5, according to an affidavit from the Pasco County Court.

Rooks and a witness gave the victim $19 to buy them narcotics, the affidavit says.

Investigators say the victim left the encampment for a few hours and came back without the “agreed upon amount of narcotics.”

Rooks “became upset,” pacing back and forth and yelling at the victim. He then hacked the victim with a machete, causing him to fall to the ground, according to the affidavit. He struck him a few more times while he was lying on the ground, according to authorities.

Rooks then left the area for a few minutes, and when he returned, he noticed the victim had gotten up and was walking away. That’s when investigators say he grabbed a steak knife, ran after the victim and stabbed him.

After the victim fell to the ground “moaning,” Rooks stabbed him several more times, killing him, the affidavit says.

Rooks later told authorities after being taken into custody that he had buried the victim near where he was camping in the woods. The affidavit does not identify the victim.

Hudson is about 50 miles north of Tampa.

Rooks was arrested on Oct. 9 and charged with first-degree murder. No attorney for Rooks was listed

