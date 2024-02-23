Man dies after suffering medical emergency while driving in Draper

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — A man passed away in Draper this afternoon after suffering a medical emergency while driving.

Just before 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, Lt. Willie with the Draper City Police Department said the man was headed eastbound near 100 East and 12300 South when he “suffered a medical emergency of some kind.”

His car drove up and over the median, and got stuck near 133 East.

Willie said bystanders stopped by to help, breaking his windows to get him out. Callers reportedly said he looked to be suffering a seizure.

The bystanders began performing CPR and continued until paramedics arrived. Paramedics took over, but the man ultimately died, Willie said.

The man’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

