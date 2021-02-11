Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

A man killed himself outside of U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne's suburban Dallas home Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Irving police responded to a report of a shooting about 3:45 p.m. local time, Officer Robert Reeves said. When they arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk who had taken his life with a handgun.

Van Duyne was home at the time with some other people but did not witness the incident, Reeves said. They did hear the gunshot and called 911 when they discovered the man lying on the sidewalk.

The medical examiner is working to identify the man.

Investigators will look into motive, and how the man got into Van Duyne's gated community.

Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

Van Duyne’s spokesperson said the congresswoman was "shocked and saddened that someone would take their own life. We have no further comment at this time," according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

