Update: Man dies after Sunday Greenwood Avenue shooting, victim ID'd

A man who was shot Sunday afternoon in Clarksville has died as a result of his injuries, Clarksville Police announced Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Costa Linsey, 20. He was injured in the shooting that occurred just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Greenwood Avenue. His next of kin has been notified, according to CPD.

Police found Linsey with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to Tennova Healthcare before being transferred to Vanderbilt hospital, where he later died, according to CPD.

The investigation into what led up to the shooting is continuing this week.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Goble at 931-648-0656, ext. 5323, to remain anonymous and be eligible, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Alexis Clark can be reached at aclark@gannett.com or 931-217-8519.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Update: Man dies from Greenwood Avenue shooting, victim ID'd