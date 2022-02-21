Knoxville police release ID of victim in Sunday morning shooting on Hall of Fame Drive

The man killed in a shooting Sunday morning on Hall of Fame Drive just east of downtown has been identified by police as Jeffery Evans, 61, of Knoxville.

Knoxville police officers were called to the scene of the shooting at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday and found Evans at The Vista Apartments, 232 S. Hall of Fame Drive, a spokesman said.

A witness reported hearing a gunshot and seeing the victim and a suspect in a fight, police said. The suspect, who has still not been identified, ran from the scene.

Evans was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips mobile app or by texting **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a reward.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Police release ID of victim in shooting on Hall of Fame Drive