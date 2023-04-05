Man dies after suspect fires shots at couple, Hickory police say

A man has died after a shooting at his home over the weekend in Hickory, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Police said they received a call Saturday around 6:57 a.m. from a female who said an unknown person shot multiple rounds at her and her husband when they arrived at their home at 14th Avenue Drive Southwest.

ALSO READ: 18-year-old wanted after shooting into Hickory apartments

Officers found Prosper Nyatorwonu, 46, lying on the ground near the rear of the residence with gunshot injuries. He died on Tuesday as a result of his injuries. His wife was shot and had a minor wound to her knee.

The investigation is still ongoing. Channel 9 is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Detectives investigate homicide in southeast Charlotte)