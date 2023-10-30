Man dies of suspected overdose at Rocklin home converted to marijuana ‘honey lab,’ police say

A man died of a suspected overdose Sunday evening in downtown Rocklin, police said, and another man was arrested at the same home in connection with an alleged cannabis oil extraction operation.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Pine Street at 6:11 p.m. after receiving a 911 call saying a man was overdosing inside the residence. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man who was unresponsive. Officers immediately began life-saving measures, said Capt. Scott Horrillo, spokesman for the Rocklin Police Department.

Paramedics from the Rocklin Fire Department arrived on scene and provided medical aid. The man later died, Horrillo said.

Officers investigated the scene and discovered the home had been converted to a “honey lab,” which manufactures hash oil from marijuana, he added.

Police arrested a 33-year-old man at the home on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance, according to jail records. He was being held as of Monday afternoon in the South Placer Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.