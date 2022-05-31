Man dies in Susquehanna River despite efforts to save him by passing boaters: coroner

A man died after he was found unresponsive in the Susquehanna River on Monday, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The name of the man has not been released pending notification of family.

The coroner was dispatched to a marina in Goldsboro around 6 p.m. Monday for a reported drowning, a news release states.

The man had been found unresponsive in an area of the river. Occupants of a passing boat attempted to rescue and resuscitate him, but the efforts were not successful. He died at 5:57 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating and assisting with the notification of next of kin.

An autopsy is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

