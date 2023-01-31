Man dies after Tampa shooting, police say

A man who was shot on 24th Avenue in Tampa Tuesday morning has died, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of East 24th Avenue around 10:21 a.m. and discovered a man with a gunshot wound, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, according to the release.

Police did not name the shooting victim, who was described only as a Black man in his late 20s.

Detectives are investigating the man’s death, but at this point, they do not think the shooting was random, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information to share are asked to call the Police Department at 813-231-6130. Tips may also be submitted through the TampaPD app or by texting them to TIP411.