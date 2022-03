TAMPA — A 27-year-old man died in a Saturday shooting at the 3600 block of N. 28th St.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. A woman, 23, and man, 29, suffered injuries and were taken to St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital and Tampa General Hospital, respectively, Tampa police said in a media release.

No suspect or motive have been identified, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.