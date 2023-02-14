One man died and a teenager was shot and injured in her home by a stray bullet after a shootout in North Salem on Monday night, according to Salem Police.

The teenager and another man who was involved in the shooting were taken to Salem Health and survived.

Salem Police didn’t name any of the victims or say if they arrested any suspects in the shooting.

According to police, they responded to reports of a shooting north of the Oregon State Fairgrounds around the intersection of Arbon Drive and Vallejo Street.

Police said several men were arguing in the street and shots were fired.

The deceased was described as a 27-year-old man. A 30-year-old man also was struck.

Police say the teenage girl’s injuries were not life threatening.

Salem Police are asking for tips about the incident. People with information are asked to call 503-588-8477.

Bill Poehler covers Marion County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Man dies, teen girl struck by stray bullet in North Salem shootout