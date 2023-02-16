Man dies, teen injured in double shooting in Norfolk

A man and a teenager were shot in Norfolk’s Campostella neighborhood Wednesday night, and the man died of his injuries.

Police were in the area when they heard gunshots around 6:20 p.m. They found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound in the 1700 block of Vine Street.

Antoine L. Hill, 42, was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police found a 17-year-old boy nearby in the 1700 block of Jubilee Street. He was also taken to a hospital, and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police didn’t release information about a motive or circumstances and encouraged anyone with information to call 1-800-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip through p3tips.com.

Cianna Morales, 757-957-1304, cianna.morales@virginiamedia.com