Man dies in Thanksgiving crash turned grand theft auto, three arrested

WOODBRIDGE – A 51-year-old male died in a Thanksgiving crash that turned grand theft auto on Route 1 near St. George's Ave.

Around 9:52 p.m. Nov. 24, township police responded to a report of an accident on Route 1 near St. George's Ave.

According to the preliminary investigation, a man in a vehicle was traveling on Route 1 Southbound when he struck the median, rolled over, and was trapped in the vehicle. A little later another vehicle - before being stolen - struck the overturned vehicle. The driver of the original vehicle was rushed to JFK Medical Center and pronounced there, Woodbridge Police Sergeant Joseph Angelo said.

The cause of death and the identity of the victim have not been determined.

The second vehicle was retrieved a short time later and three males were arrested, Angelo said.

Nineteen-year-old Terrence McDonald, and 23-year-old Ulyssee McDonald, Jr., both from Elizabeth, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested for receiving stolen property, and being in possession of a stolen vehicle. Other charges relating to the crash are still pending, according to authorities.

Anyone with information should call Wooodbrige Traffic Investigator Jake Fasano at 732-634-7700 ext. 6646

