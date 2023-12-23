A 40-year-old man died in the Montgomery jail Thursday night, law enforcement officials said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of Mauryce Jackson, Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said in an email. Officials pronounced Jackson to be dead at about 10:39 p.m. Thursday.

Law enforcement did not immediately release any other details about Jackson's death.

More: Arrest Montgomery police charge suspect in Dec. 3 shooting death

Mauryce Jackson died in the Montgomery jail Thursday.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Man dies Thursday night in Montgomery jail