Man dies after Thursday night shooting near Fort Gordon

A man was killed near Fort Gordon Gate One Thursday night.

Brandon Peebles, 24, was shot on the 2300 block of Prague Court. According to the Richmond County Coroner's Office, Peebles died after being shot one time.

Deputies responded to the scene around 10:45 p.m. in reference to shots fired and a person being struck. Peebles was found with at least one gun shot wound to his upper torso.

He was transported to the hospital where he died at 11:23 p.m. Peebles' death is the seventh homicide this year in Richmond County and first in April.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy has been scheduled at the GBI Crime Lab.

More crime news: Court docket: Homicide suspects sentenced, bond granted to alleged gang leader

Anyone with information on Peebles' death can contact the sheriff's office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Man killed in shooting near Fort Gordon Gate One Thursday night