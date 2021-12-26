Man dies after Thursday night shooting in Newport News

A man died Thursday night after he was shot in Newport News.

Police responded just before 10 p.m. to the 300 block of Roseman Court, which is off of Beechmont Drive in the Denbigh area.

Police said a man in his mid-20s was taken with a gunshot wound to a local hospital, where he died. His name had not been released by police as of Sunday morning.

Investigators have not released a motive or circumstance of the shooting and have not publicly identified any suspects.

Anyone with information that will help police with the investigation is asked to call the Crime Line at 1 -888-LOCK-U-UP.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com