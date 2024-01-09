Man dies after trailer falls on him at Utah lawmaker's home

A man was killed on Saturday after a trailer fell on him while he was working in the garage of Utah Sen. Curtis Bramble, R-Provo. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A man was killed on Saturday after a trailer fell on him while he was working in the garage of Utah Sen. Curtis Bramble, R-Provo.

Janna-Lee Holland, spokeswoman for the Provo Police Department, said two men were working on a trailer in a garage at Bramble's home when the jack lifting the trailer failed, causing it to fall on the unidentified victim.

The man was transported to the Utah Valley Hospital, where he later died.

Holland added that the incident has been investigated as an accident "and is not considered suspicious."

Bramble told KUTV that he was in the garage with the victim when the incident occurred and that it was "an incredibly tragic accident." He described the victim as a "very, very close personal friend."

"He was redoing the electrical system on the trailer. I was in the garage, but I was back behind the trailer, and we don't know why the tongue jack failed," Bramble said. "It was just a freak accident."

He added that it has been a difficult time for both families involved.

"We're still trying to process how it happened," Bramble said. "Our heart goes out to his family ... his kids have grown up with my kids. We've been very, very close."

Bramble is currently running for reelection, seeking a seventh term in the Utah Senate. Bramble is currently the chairman of the Senate Business and Labor Committee and the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee.

