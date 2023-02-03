Man dies from traumatic injuries near entrance to Swope Park Golf Course in Kansas City

The death of a man from traumatic injuries near the entrance to the Swope Park Golf Course in Kansas City is being investigated as a homicide, a police spokeswoman said Friday.

Officers responded to a medical call just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Park Drive, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

There they found a man who was suffering from some type of trauma. Emergency medical workers declared the victim dead at the scene, Drake said.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded and collected evidence and looked for witnesses.

The man’s death is Kansas City’s 14th homicide recorded this year, according to data kept by The Star. Last year, the city suffered the second-deadliest year on record with 171 killings, the majority of which were the result of gun violence.

In 2020, 182 lives were lost, the most homicides ever were recorded. The next year was the third-deadliest year, with 157 killings in 2021.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to the TIPS Hotline that leads to an arrest in the case.

Police are working with Partners for Peace, a new program aimed at reducing future violence through intervention, in all the city’s homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.

The program is collaboration between the city, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and the Kansas City Police Department. It brings together local agencies and nonprofits to administer resources and assistance to families after a person is wounded or killed in a shooting.