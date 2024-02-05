Man dies after tree falls on home during storm in California mountains, deputies say

A man died after a tree fell on a home in the California mountains as a second atmospheric river storm hit the state, deputies say.

Deputies along with fire crews responded to a call about a tree falling on a home shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4, Ashley Keehn, a spokesperson for the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email to McClatchy News.

When they arrived, deputies learned one resident made it out of the Boulder Creek home while “another was trapped inside.”

The trapped man, Robert Brainard III, 45, was pronounced dead on scene, Keehn said.

Boulder Creek is a rural community in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

