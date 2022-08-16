Man dies in Tucson prison after possible 'physical altercation'

Curt Cooper, a 52-year-old man incarcerated the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson, died on Aug. 11 at Banner University Medical Center after suffering injuries that are "consistent with being involved in a physical altercation."

On Aug. 6, staff at the prison reportedly observed that Cooper, upon medical evaluation, had a head injury and needed further medical treatment.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry, the Tucson Fire Department arrived onsite and administered Narcan to Cooper and conducted an EKG.

Cooper was then transported to the Medical Center's ICU where "life-saving measures continued" before he died on Aug. 11, ADCRR officials said.

An investigation is being conducted by investigators with the ADCRR.

"The department intends to fully pursue criminal prosecution of any (suspects) identified to be involved in this case," an Aug. 15 news release stated.

In 2018, Cooper was admitted to the ADCRR after he was sentenced in Pinal County for aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons.

